It is not practical for Asante Kotoko to defend Ghana Premier League title – Kojo Addae Mensah

KOJO ADDAE MENSAH 435x330?fit=435%2C330&ssl=1 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Data Bank, Kojo Addae Mensah

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Data Bank, Kojo Addae Mensah, has admitted that it will be very difficult for Asante Kotoko to win the Ghana Premier League this season.

According to him, although the Porcupine Warriors can win the league, their poor performance in recent games makes it impractical.

“The points difference is close on the GPL table, so mathematically we can win the GPL, but practically Kotoko cannot win the league because of our current performance.

“The RTU game for me was our best game of the season. Against Legon Cities our performance was very poor, the same as in the Berekum game.

“I really love Kotoko, but objectively, it will be practically difficult for us to win the league,” Kojo Addae Mensah said in an interview with Akoma FM.

The out-of-form club faces a daunting task in the Ghana Premier League next weekend.

The defending league champions will host Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

