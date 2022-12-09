It is time to honour Ransford Antwi for his selfless contribution to Ghana football - Fred Achie

Ransford Antwi - CEO of Suncity FM

Source: King Halid, Contributor

An Exco Member of the Ghana Football Association, Frederick Acheampong aka Fred Achie, has stated that it should not be a problem for the leadership of the FA, to officially acknowledge Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Suncity Group of companies, for his role in the development of football in the country.

In an exclusive with Kings TV, Mr. Acheampong was full of praise for the Sunyani-based businessman, who was recently credited for his role in helping the GFA to secure its first kit sponsorship in the country's football history. He promised to raise the issue with the FA president very soon and believes the right thing would be done.



According to him, such a gesture would go a long way to encourage others also to help, if the need arises. He further emphasized it'll also go a long way to enhance patriotism among Ghanaians.



It would be recalled that former GFA President, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, recently applauded Mr. Ransford Antwi, for his role in helping Ghana to secure its first kit sponsorship with German kit giant, Puma, a move that has challenged the football fraternity to call on the Football Authorities, the Sports Ministry and the Presidency to celebrate him accordingly for his selflessness and high sense of patriotism.

Through the kit sponsorship, Ghana no longer purchases jerseys for players and Management, as it was in the past, for all national teams.



Mr. Antwi is also credited for his ingenuity in getting the FA to sign Serbian Coach, Ratomir Dujkovic, who led the country to its first World Cup appearance in 2006, among others.