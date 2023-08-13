It is unreasonable to pay GH¢50,000 to contest GFA presidency - George Afriyie

GFA presidential hoepful, George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has criticized the GH¢50,000 nomination fee.

During the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi, delegates approved the proposal to increase the nomination fees for presidential candidates in the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections which have been scheduled for September 27.



The Congress endorsed a significant rise in the nomination fee, raising it to GH¢50,000 for each presidential candidate.



Mr Afriyie filed his nomination to contest for the GFA presidency on Friday, August 11 voiced his frustration at the nomination fee set for presidential aspirants, insisting the approved GH¢50,000 fee was exorbitant.



“At the last Congress in Kumasi, the FA President said that he has forwarded an amendment fee to FIFA for approval," he told the press.



“In FIFA it is clear, there are mandatory provisions you cannot alter, provisions you cannot amend. Those provisions are what you cannot change.

“The FA President and the Executive Council have asked us to pay GHS50,000. If my brother Kurt Okraku wants to contest for a FIFA position, CAF Position, or a place on the Executive Council, ask him whether he is going to pay money.



“Because at FIFA & CAF, there’s money for governance, you don’t need to pay filing fees. But here in our situation, the FA finds it prudent that we need an organisational cost and that we have to pay GH¢50,000 to contest for the Presidency," he added.



This substantial increment represented a significant departure from the previous nomination fee of GHC 5,000 paid by candidates in the 2019 elections.



The decision to raise the nomination fee for the Executive Council from GHC 2,500 to GHC 15,000 was also confirmed.



Furthermore, aspirants for the Executive Council and Regional Football Associations (RFA) Chairmen will now be required to pay GHC 15,000 and GHC 10,000, respectively, as nomination fees, compared to GHC 2,500 in the previous election cycle.

George Afriyie, who lost out on the seat to the Dreams FC Bankroller four years ago, will be looking to unseat Okraku during this year’s election, which is slated for September 27 in Tamale.



Undismayed by the setback, the owner and President of Tafo-based Planners Athletic Club is now keen to reclaim the prestigious position of GFA leader.



Currently, Okraku and Afriyie are the only two to officially confirm their intentions to run for the presidency of the GFA.