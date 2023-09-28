It is was bad - Antoine Semenyo laments poor state of Baba Yara pitch

Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has complained bitterly about the poor nature of the pitch at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after the Black Stars defeated the Central African Republic 2-1 in the final group game of the 2023 AFCON on Thursday, September 7.

Semenyo came on a substitute in the second half and played a part in the much-needed win to secure Ghana place in the next AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast. He assisted Ghana’s winning goal scored by Ernest Nuamah after Kudus Mohammed had equalized with a brilliant freekick.



According to Semenyo, he was elated to have played a key role in the team’s success but lamented on the nature of the picture making it difficult for movement.



“The pitch wasn’t too good and not also positioning well but the surprise was, we were really good and I’m happy to say I came on and provided the assist for the winner”, he told Bournemouth media.



The forward has netted a goal in four matches for Bournemouth in the 2023/2024 English Premier League season and with the Black Stars, Semenyo has scored twice in eight matches.



Semenyo lasted for the first half when Bournemouth defeated Stoke City 2-0 in the EFL third round game at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, September 27.



Watch the video below:

???????? Antoine Semenyo speaks about his impact in the last international break and also looks ahead to the AFCON.pic.twitter.com/ozKE3wOOyo — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 27, 2023

LSN/KPE