It’ll be cheap to blame only Andre Ayew for Ghana’s World Cup elimination – Kudus

Mohammed Kudus and Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus, says ‘the easiest thing’ Ghanaians can do is blame Andre Ayew for the Black Stars’ elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

On Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium, Uruguay defeated the Black Stars 2-0 after Sergio Rochet saved the captain of Ghana’s penalty early on.



Andre Ayew’s daughter collapsed when he missed the penalty but is now fine.



The loss ended the 2010 quarterfinalists’ adventure, while La Celeste’s victory was insufficient to advance them to the knockout round.



Speaking after the loss, Kudus, 22, deflected blame from the embattled Ghana captain stating thus:



“The easiest thing we can do is to blame one person [for the elimination] or whichever,” Kudus said.

“In the second half, I also got chances that I could have scored; some could be qualified as a penalty also, so we all had chances to have an effect in the game.



“I don’t really think the penalty has an effect on the whole performance. Andre is a great leader and a great captain.



“After the penalty miss, he was still in the game, and stood up for the whole team like everyone did, but the result went the other way, so we learned from it and stay positive.”



Otto Addo, whose reign as Ghana coach was ending after December, confirmed his exit at his post-match press conference.