‘It looks like my players didn’t want to win’ - Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic is unhappy with the performance of his players in their goalless stalemate in Berekum against Chelsea.

The Phobians produced a lackluster performance despite the grumpy nature of the field which made it difficult to get the best out of both sides.



According to the Serbian trainer, his boys played as if there was nothing at stake, questioning their enthusiasm after the match.



“We tactically changed something because of the ground and the way we play. But that is not the factor, it looks like my players didn’t want to win this match,” said Papic in a post-match interview.



“I don’t know what happened but we will have to talk about it because it looks like they are happy to play draw, which is not right. If you want to win the league you have to win these matches."

“Like I said we are going to talk. The pitch gave us some problems but our opponents used it too so it means it not an excuse. I am not happy at all.”



Hearts of Oak are unbeaten in their last five games and have lost only once since Papic took over.



The Phobians have moved to the second position on the league table after this result.