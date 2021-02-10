It makes no sense to demand license from coaches - J.E Sarpong

Ghanaian coach JE. Sarpong

Ghanaian coach JE. Sarpong has opined that he does not subscribe to the licensing of coaches.

The outspoken coach said even before licensing for coaching was introduced, we had coaches who managed our teams and won medals for their teams and country.



He told Rainbow Radio’s Wallace Worlanyo in an interview that before the advent of licensing, there were outstanding coaches in the country and so we cannot claim that we need licensing before we coach.



”No one knew about licensing. Talk of Osam Dodoo, Jones, Sam Ardey and the rest; they did not use license A for their work. It was out of their own intuition. They were able to build teams and bring laurels to the country”.

He alluded to the fact that people could easily buy licenses, just to deceive people.



”For me, it doesn’t well that we have to demand license before people could coach. They are coaches in this country who are performing well than those with licenses.”



He argued that although it was good to upgrade your skills, it should not be mandatory for people to demand license before coaches work.