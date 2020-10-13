It's Partey time: Arsenal officially unveil Thomas Partey

The wait to see Thomas Partey in an Arsenal shirt is over after the Gunners officially unveiled their star midfielder.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the 13-time league champions on transfer deadline day but could not be outdoored due to national team commitments.



Fans of the club have for the past week bombarded their social media pages with demands for pictures and videos of Partey in Arsenal kits and they finally have what they longed for.



Partey according to reports jetted to Arsenal’s Islington base after starring for the Black Stars in their 5-1 win over Asian Champions Qatar.



The former Atletico Madrid man assisted two of the goals as Ghana coach C.K Akonnor recorded his first win in two games.



The 31-second video has Partey walking into a photo studio and holding up an 18-numbered Arsenal jersey with the Ghana flag lurking in the background.

Smiling broadly, Partey remarks “so nice, so great, mehn”.



In a follow up video, Partey shows off his boxing skills in Arsenal home and away kits.



The unveiling marks the end of the funfair and ushers Partey into the serious business of English Premier League which begins with a difficult trip to Etihad where Arsenal have not won since 2015.



In that game that Arsenal won 2-0, it was Spanish midfield dynamo Santi Cazorla who produced what fans describe as one of the best midfield performance of the Premier League era.



With Partey also coming from Spain, Arsenal fans will hope that like Cazorla, Partey will take the game by the scruff of the neck and engineer a sweet victory against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Premier League has proven to be a difficult ground for new faces but former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey believes Partey will overcome these challenges.



Odartey says Partey has the skill and mentality to thrive in the world’s toughest league.



