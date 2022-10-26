0
It's a big headache - Ajax coach on Brobbey and Mohammed Kudus selection

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder admitted selection headache between Brian Brobbey and Mohammed Kudus.

Before the start of the season, Brobbey was the preferred choice, relegating the Ghanaian midfielder to the bench.

But the former FC Nordjaelland Star who was given his first start in early September proved his worth to maintain his place in the team.

In the last two games, the in-form Ghana international position at Ajax has come under threat due to the recent form of Brian Brobbey.

Kudus has been dropped to the bench at the Dutch giants in the last two games in favour of Brian Brobbey, who has responded so well by scoring four goals.

Ajax face a must-win match against Liverpool on Wednesday in the Champions League, and of the game, Schreuder was asked about the Brobbey-Kudus situation and he said, "Kudus or Brobbey? It’s always a difficult choice. But we are very satisfied with the development of Brobbey in the past few weeks."

Ajax are third in Group A at the Champions League and desperately need a win against Liverpool to keep their round of 16 hopes alive.

