'It's a big motivation for us playing in the GPL' - Gladson Awako on playing for the Black Stars

Great Olympics captain,, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako says it's a big motivation for home-based players to play for the senior national football team the Black Stars.

Awako and eight other home-based players were invited for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome with a host of them getting the chance to make their debut.



It was the highest representation of local-based players in the senior national football team in recent call ups.



The FIFA U20 World Cup winner after making his debut against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday for the Black Stars said it is a big booster for players in the domestic leagues as it will urge them to work hard and also encourage other home-based players as well.



“All the home-based players invited; Kwame Poku, Ismail Ganiyu and Razak Abalorah did well It is a big motivation for us here playing the league”, he said on Happy 98.9 FM.



On making his debut for the Black Stars against São Tomé and Principe, the former Hearts of Lions midfielder said he was under no pressure.

“If you are on the bench you have to be ready when the coach calls on you. So I psyched myself and was calm when I came into the game.



“I didn’t let the pressure get to me. My performance wasn’t bad and I know I can do more”.



Great Olympics host Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday and the captain says they will pick all three points.



It’s going to be a very difficult game against Medeama but we will do our possible best to win the game.