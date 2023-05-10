It's a difficult group but we are ready - Coach Godwin Attram on U-23 AFCON opponents

Coach Godwin Attram with Black Meteors players

Ghana's Black Meteors assistant coach, Godwin Attram, has expressed confidence as the Olympic team prepares for the upcoming 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Morocco.

The draw has placed Ghana in Group A alongside the host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.



During an interview with Happy 98.9FM, Coach Attram addressed the perception that Group A is challenging due to the strong opponents.



However, he emphasized that the Black Meteors remained unfazed after the draw.



Coach Attram pointed out the team's impressive qualification achievement, having defeated a tough opponent like Algeria in the qualifiers.



“After the draw, many have described our Group as a very difficult group because of our opponents. The Team( Black Meteors) however after the draw did not panic. We know we are also a very formidable side and we are looking forward to the competition," Attram said.

” We defeated a tough country like Algeria in the qualifiers and we’d be coming up against tougher opponents but are ready. Our ultimate is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris and we’re putting in the adequate preparations,” he added.



The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to commence on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match set for July 8. Ghana's qualification for the tournament came through a hard-fought victory over Algeria, with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.



The Black Meteors failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after placing 4th and losing the 3rd place slot to South Africa.



