0
Menu
Sports

It's a difficult group but we are ready - Coach Godwin Attram on U-23 AFCON opponents

Black Meteors 4MWwAAeXwD Coach Godwin Attram with Black Meteors players

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Black Meteors assistant coach, Godwin Attram, has expressed confidence as the Olympic team prepares for the upcoming 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Morocco.

The draw has placed Ghana in Group A alongside the host nation Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.

During an interview with Happy 98.9FM, Coach Attram addressed the perception that Group A is challenging due to the strong opponents.

However, he emphasized that the Black Meteors remained unfazed after the draw.

Coach Attram pointed out the team's impressive qualification achievement, having defeated a tough opponent like Algeria in the qualifiers.

“After the draw, many have described our Group as a very difficult group because of our opponents. The Team( Black Meteors) however after the draw did not panic. We know we are also a very formidable side and we are looking forward to the competition," Attram said.

” We defeated a tough country like Algeria in the qualifiers and we’d be coming up against tougher opponents but are ready. Our ultimate is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris and we’re putting in the adequate preparations,” he added.

The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to commence on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match set for July 8. Ghana's qualification for the tournament came through a hard-fought victory over Algeria, with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Black Meteors failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after placing 4th and losing the 3rd place slot to South Africa.

JNA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo