It’s a good point for us – Accra Lions coach after draw with Chelsea

Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko was content on Friday afternoon when his team drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea away from home.

The capital-based club today locked horns with the Blues in a Week 3 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Following a good start to the game, Accra Lions scored first in the 10th minute through an equaliser from Bernard Kesse.



Later in the game, the pressure from Berekum Chelsea paid off as star attacker Mezack Afriyie scored to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the game, Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko said his team is elated with the point.



“Yeah, we are very proud with any point we have home and away and today is very special. Like you said, we never won here and with point, I think it’s good for us,” Tanko told StarTimes at full time.



Up next for Accra Lions, the team will prepare for a clash against Asante Kotoko on matchday four.