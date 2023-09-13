It’s a great honour to captain Ghana – Defender Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has expressed his delight after the national team’s victory over Liberia.

The highly-rated defender started for the Black Stars on Tuesday, September 12, when the side hosted the Lone Stars of Liberia in an international friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In the absence of Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku was handed the captain’s armband for the friendly.



Having played 45 minutes, Alexander Djiku helped the Black Stars cruise to a deserved 3-1 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



In a post on social media after the game, the defender said it’s a great honour for him to lead Ghana as its national team captain.

“Congrats to the team for this victory..It's a great honor for me to be captain,” Alexander Djiku said in a post on Twitter.



