It's about the team, not me – Felix Annan

Click for Market Deals →
Asante Kotoko skipper, Felix Annan, has stated that his main interest is the overall success of the club and not his personal glories because Kotoko is a big family that goes beyond a player’s sentiments.
Felix Annan lost his place as Kotoko's number one to Kwame Baah after taking time off to wed his longtime girlfriend in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
Speaking to GNA Sports, Felix Annan said“When you are playing for a big club every season, your target is to win all trophies on board. So, I want to win every trophy that is available in the season.”
The Black Stars goalie added that his target to win a CAF Champions League trophy hasn’t changed because Kotoko would be playing in the African elite club competition next season.
“This has been my dream with the club that one day, I would win the Champions League with the club. It is still a target and I will work towards it as long as I’m with the club.”
“Kotoko is a big club and the history behind it is very huge so it’s all about the team coming together because Kotoko is a family and I believe we can do it.”
Last year, Asante Kotoko were booted out of the competition by Tunisian giant, Etoile Du Sahel by 3-2.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ashantigold outline plans to begin preparations ahead of 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup
- I can’t wait to start a game for Hearts of Oak - Danjuma Ademola Kuti
- Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu reveals admiration for Thomas Partey
- Goalkeeper Richard Attah aims at winning Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak
- No need to resume football now - JE Sarpong tells govt
- Read all related articles