It's about the team, not me – Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko skipper, Felix Annan, has stated that his main interest is the overall success of the club and not his personal glories because Kotoko is a big family that goes beyond a player’s sentiments.

Felix Annan lost his place as Kotoko's number one to Kwame Baah after taking time off to wed his longtime girlfriend in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to GNA Sports, Felix Annan said“When you are playing for a big club every season, your target is to win all trophies on board. So, I want to win every trophy that is available in the season.”



The Black Stars goalie added that his target to win a CAF Champions League trophy hasn’t changed because Kotoko would be playing in the African elite club competition next season.

“This has been my dream with the club that one day, I would win the Champions League with the club. It is still a target and I will work towards it as long as I’m with the club.”



“Kotoko is a big club and the history behind it is very huge so it’s all about the team coming together because Kotoko is a family and I believe we can do it.”



Last year, Asante Kotoko were booted out of the competition by Tunisian giant, Etoile Du Sahel by 3-2.

