'It's always an honour and blessing to represent Ghana' - Otto Addo

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Immediate-past coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has shared his pride after representing Ghana as a coach and a player.

The former Borussia Dortmund player became the first man to play and coach Ghana at the World Cup after leading the team in Qatar.



Otto Addo was a member of the team that represented Ghana at the World Cup in 2006.



Ghana failed to make it beyond the group stage after two defeats and a win but Addo leaves the job with his head high.



"16 years apart but the feeling is the same. It was always an honor and a blessing to represent the culture, hard work, and passion of our nation on the world stage."

"Let’s use the power of football and our love for the game to build and grow together. Ghana Osey!!!!," he wrote on Instagram.



Otto Addo returns to Germany to continue his work with Dortmund as a talent coach.



