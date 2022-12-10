0
Menu
Sports

'It's always an honour and blessing to represent Ghana' - Otto Addo

Otto Addo 2?resize=612%2C408&ssl=1 Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Immediate-past coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has shared his pride after representing Ghana as a coach and a player.

The former Borussia Dortmund player became the first man to play and coach Ghana at the World Cup after leading the team in Qatar.

Otto Addo was a member of the team that represented Ghana at the World Cup in 2006.

Ghana failed to make it beyond the group stage after two defeats and a win but Addo leaves the job with his head high.

"16 years apart but the feeling is the same. It was always an honor and a blessing to represent the culture, hard work, and passion of our nation on the world stage."

"Let’s use the power of football and our love for the game to build and grow together. Ghana Osey!!!!," he wrote on Instagram.

Otto Addo returns to Germany to continue his work with Dortmund as a talent coach.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by O ???????????????? (@ottoaddo23)

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
Related Articles: