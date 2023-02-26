'It's annoying to concede late' - Hamburger goal-scorer Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer after Darmstadt draw

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has expressed disappointment after Hamburger's 1-1 draw at SV Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga II.

The Ghana international saw his early strike cancelled late by Darmstadt player Filip Stojilkovic as the two sides shared the spoils at the Merck-Stadion.



"We started the game well and took the lead early on. Mo Heyer's pass was great, I just had to put my foot down at the end. But of course it's all the more annoying that we concede the equaliser," said the 21-year-old after the game.



"Therefore we cannot be satisfied. As always, we have to analyze the game and the mistakes and then try to do better next weekend against Nuremberg," he added.



Yeboah has now scored six goals in 20 matches in the Bundesliga II this season.

Compatriots Braydon Manu and Patric Pfeiffer were not in the matchday squad for SV Darmstadt.



The strong forward will be hoping to make a return to the national team next month for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola.



Konigsdorffer joined Hamburg in the summer transfer window from Dynamo Dresden.