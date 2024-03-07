It's as if we are sick - Kankam Boadu flares up over $195m expenditure on African Games facilities

Bright Kankam Boadu is the head of sports at Kumasi-based Pure FM

Bright Kankam Boadu, the head of sports at Kumasi-based Pure FM, has questioned the prudence of spending $195 million on new sporting infrastructure when the country seems to struggle with maintaining the existing ones.

Reacting to the revelation by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, that the country spent more than $195 million on facilities for the 13th African Games, Kankam Boadu wondered how the facilities will be maintained after the games.



He was puzzled by the country’s ability to cough up $195 million for the construction of new facilities while not being able to pay for the cost of electricity for operating existing ones.



“We don’t know what we are doing in this country. We were able to spend $195 million on facilities for the African Games but can’t pay ECG. After the construction of the facility, are we going to power them with lanterns? It’s as if we are sick.”



“Parliament’s power was disconnected over debt. Meanwhile, this same Parliament approves funds for the purchase of chairs and cars. This country, those at the top don’t care about those down there,” he said.



At a ministerial press briefing on Monday, March 4, 2024, sports minister Mustapha Ussif provided a breakdown of the expenditure.

According to Mustapha Ussif, “the total contract sum of the facility approved by parliament for the games amounted to $195,255,153 million.”



The Borteyman Sports Complex, constructed by Contractor Construction UK, cost $145,086,057.54.



The University of Ghana Stadium and Rugby Stadium cost $34,102,135, while the Games Village, built by Mawums Ltd, cost $16,066,961.20.



EK/BB