0
Menu
Sports

It’s being a challenging season for us – Legon Cities PRO

Legon Cities Pray Vs WAFA GPL Legon Cities

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Legon Cities Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang has opened up on the performance of his outfit this season.

The Royals are currently 13th on the league standings with five games to end the 2022/23 campaign.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM monitored by Footballghana.com, Kwame Dwomoh admitted his outfit has endured a difficult season but said they will approach the remaining Ghana Premier League games as finals to survive.

“It’s being a challenging season for us but we can’t duel on the past, we have to focus on what is ahead of us. So we will approach our remaining five games in the league as finals because we know every single point is going to matter between now and matchday 34 of the season”

“With five games to end the season, I can assure you that we will put in our best and hope we can get enough points to survive”

Legon Cities will face Nsoatreman FC in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Related Articles: