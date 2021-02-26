1
'It's big achievement for me' - Black Satellites coach Karim Zito reacts to semis feat

Abdul Karim Zito 88 Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito

Fri, 26 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Satellites coach Abdul Karim Zito says reaching the last four of the 2021 CAF U20 Cup of Nations has garnished his résumé.

The ex-Ghana defender and his charges beat Cameroon 4-2 on penalties on Thursday after drawing 1-1 after extra-time to advance to the semi-final of the competition in Mauritania.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim saved one penalty while Cameroon's fourth spot-kick by Goni Ali smashed the crossbar.

"I am very proud of the boys and also proud of myself for qualifying," Zito said in his post-match speech

"I want to take this opportunity to thank my fellow coaches at home who never stopped trusting in me; giving me all sort of encouragement that we can make it and true to their words, we have made it and I can say we have qualified for the World Cup.

"And this is a big achievement for me and the boys themselves too."

