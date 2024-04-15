'It's big but I won’t reject it' - Asamoah Gyan on becoming Bawumia's running mate

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed his intention to become the running mate of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if chosen by the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer.

Asamoah Gyan who has not hidden his love for the NPP government disclosed that he would not turn down such an “honour” to possibly become the second gentleman of the land if given the nod.



When asked by Captain Smart on Onua Maakye on Monday, April 15 if he desires to become the running mate of Dr. Bawumia, Asamoah Gyan basked in laughter before responding.



The all-time Black Stars top scorer said, “Honour is something everybody likes. I won’t reject it but I know that’s big.”



The ex-player however explained that at the moment, he will contribute his quota by using his experience and knowledge to aid in the development of sports in the country.



Gyan's affiliation with the NPP gained the spotlight after he attended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision statement event held at the UPSA in Accra in February 2024.

Following that, the ex-Ghana player was named chairman of the Sports Sub-Committee of Dr Bawumia’s manifesto committee for the 2024 election.



With his position, Gyan will help the NPP flagbearer formulate policies on sports for the party's 2024 manifesto.



The upcoming All Regional Games set for November 2024 is one of the flagship ideas that Gyan has also come up with since his appointment.



