It's coming home: How Hearts of Oak can take inspiration from Inter, Lille, Sporting, Rangers to end league title drought

Hearts of Oak are the league leaders currently

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak could join a list of top clubs in the world to end their league title drought in the 2020/21 football season.

The Phobians have gone a decade without winning the league title and are on course after matchday 26.



Hearts went on top of the league table last weekend following a 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



It was the first time in five years the Phobians are occupying the top spot with 46 points same as arch-rivals Kotoko but with a superior goal difference.



In the series of events to have happened this season in world football Hearts of Oak could emulate teams such as Lille, Sporting CP, Rangers, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan to have emerged champions in their respective leagues after a long title drought.



In France, Lille broke the monopoly and beat Paris Saint Germain to the French Ligue I title, their first title in 10 years.

Sporting CP also emerged champions of Portugal in the just-ended campaign winning the title for the first time in 19 years.



Rangers also broke the dominance in Scotland as they beat arch-rivals Celtic to the Scottish league. Their first time in a decade to win the title unbeaten throughout the season under manager Steven Gerard.



In Spain, Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid, Barcelona to the La Liga title. The race had to go down the wire on the final day as Atletico came from behind to beat Real Valladolid. It was their first title in seven years.



Inter Milan ended their 11-year league title drought to win the Scudetto this season.



The following event could influence or affect Hearts of Oak chase for the league title if they remain consistent in their performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have a big advantage as they play their next five games in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



