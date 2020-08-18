Soccer News

It’s difficult to defeat a person who doesn’t give up — Nasiru Mohammed

Ghana winger Nasiru Mohammed

Ghana winger Nasiru Mohammed is rejoicing after emerging from the fringes to finish the season strongly at Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

Mohammed joined CSKA Sofia on a three-year deal from Swedish side BK Hacken last summer.



The 26-year-old struggled to nail a regular spot in the team which prompted reports that he will be sold in the ongoing transfer window.



The player however emerged from the fringes to end the season on a high, making a total of 10 appearances.

He hopped on social media to subtly express his joy after overcoming his early challenges at the club.



"It's hard to beat a person who doesn't give up. Happiness starts with you, not your relationship, job or money. I hope you will be filled with so much happiness that it will heal every part of your body. You are a fighter. "Look at everything you've overcome. Don't sell yourself now!" He posted on social media.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.