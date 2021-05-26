'It’s disappointing' - Thomas Partey on Arsenal's inability to qualify for Europe

• Thomas Partey made 24 appearances for Arsenal in the just-ended season

• He joined Arsenal in a transfer worth £45 million



• The Ghanaian won't play in Europe next season



Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, has opened up Arsenal's failure to qualify for either the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League.



Arsenal missed out on qualifying for European competition for the first time in 25 years after finishing the 2020/2021 Premier League season in eighth place following a 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Thomas Hotspuer's 4-2 win over Leicester City on the final day of the ended season meant that 'The Lilywhites' will take the final spot in the Europa Conference League.



"[Missing out on Europe] is disappointing, but now we have the opportunity to come back next season and fight for everything we can," Thomas Partey told Arsenal's official website in an interview.



Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from current Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer.



