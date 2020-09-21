It's double feeling to win and play well - Man of the Match Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Ajax Amsterdam poster boy Mohammed Kudus is delighted to cap his competitive debut with a man-of-the-match award.

The €9.5 million signing was handed his first start in the Eredivisie as he shone in the 3-0 drubbing of RKC on Sunday afternoon.



The 20-year-old did not disappoint as he met expectations despite being deployed in an unusual number 8 position.



"I believe in myself and also the team helps me because they make me feel like I am part of the team and d so that really helps me,'' Kudus said in a post match interview.



"When the team helps you and allows you to emerged well, it gets easier to relate with and understand how easier they play."



"It's a very special day. Most importantly we also got the three points and that's what matters. When the team does well, the individuals start to take care of itself."

"It was very good to get a win as well. It was a double feeling to get the win and play well."



"The team was on top today so obviously when the team is doing well the individuals show up."



"I can play more offence as well even though his is a new position I am also learning to develop my game and improve on every aspect because you might never know where you would end up on the pitch so I'm always ready for new stuff and new challenges."





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.