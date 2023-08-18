It's for Otumfuo - Memphis Depay reveals inspiration behind Kete dance

Atletico Madrid striker, Memphis Depay during his visit to Otumfuo in 2023

Atletico Madrid striker, Memphis Depay has said the 'Kete' dance he displayed after scoring against Granada was in honour of the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He explained that the moves he demonstrated by grabbing thin air and putting both hands on his chest are mainly danced by the king to show that he owns the kingdom.



Speaking with LA LIGA TV, he said he danced to pay respect to Otumfuo whom he has close ties.



"The dance is from the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana and it's paying respect to our king. He has a dance as well where "he takes, as I give" and he takes and the kingdom is his. I have the privilege to know the king and that was a celebration for him and obviously celebrating with the team and the fans is a great feeling, "he said.



Depay scored an astonishing goal from distance to restore the lead for Atletico in their league opener, which they eventually won 3-1 at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.



Right after the ball hit the net he run off to the camera behind the post with his trademark 'deaf' celebration before switching to the Kete dance.

Depay was captured learning the dance during his off-season holidays in Ghana. The traditional dance is mostly performed for or by a king in the Akan's clan to exhibit his royalty.



EE/KPE