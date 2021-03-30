It’s frustrating being injured - Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion full-back, Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion full-back, Tariq Lamptey, has revealed that he has been reading more books and playing FIFA as part of his injury recovery process.

The 20-year-old sustained a hamstring injury which forced him to have surgery.



Currently, he has been ruled out for the rest of the season. In an interview on the Brighton and Hove Independent, he revealed how he is recovering.



“My recovery is going well," Lamptey said.



"I thank God the surgery was successful and my aim now is to be back fitter and stronger."



"I am not used to getting any injuries, I like to think I am quite fit and strong, so I’ve never had this problem before," he added.

“It’s about getting my head around it. I have to keep positive, reflect and better myself. I want to keep moving forward."



“I was enjoying every minute of playing. It’s frustrating being injured, but you have to look at the positives."



“I like reading a lot so that’s kept my mind busy – I am reading Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, I like books about psychology. I can’t have loads of books on the go at once though, I just need the one to focus on, I can’t juggle.



“I was studying until last year, I was doing my A-Levels in business, so with that out the way now I am normally on Fifa. I had to give up on Ultimate Team, some of the packs I was getting weren't making me happy!"