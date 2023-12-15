Sports

'It's going to be scary for others teams' - Arsenal fans jubilate over video Thomas Partey in gym training

Partey Trainn Partey is back in training

Fri, 15 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of Thomas Partey working out in the gym has sent Arsenal fans on cloud nine as they rejoice in the impending return of the Ghanaian midfielder.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, a video surfaced of Thomas Partey busily working out in the gym as he steps up recovery from the injury that has kept him out of action for three months.

In the latest video posted on social media, the Arsenal player exhibited unwavering determination during an arduous training session.

Under the watchful eye of an Arsenal physio, Partey delved into a series of rigorous exercises, showcasing the resilience that has made him a midfield dynamo.

Since suffering an injury in October following an intense clash against Manchester City, Partey has been on the road to recovery, missing crucial matches including Ghana’s debut games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Madagascar.

In an update on his progress, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that there is no fixed timeline for Partey's return.

The uncertainty surrounding his availability for the upcoming 2023 AFCON has kept fans on the edge of their seats.



















