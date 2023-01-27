It’s going to be war - George Ashie declares ahead of title fight with Rocha

Alexis Rocha and George Ashie face off

Ghanaian boxer, George Ashie has declared his fight against Alexis Rocha on Saturday, January 28, 2023, as a war.

The fight which could make Ashie the first Ghanaian boxer to win a title in 2023 has the World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) Welterweight title at stake.



According to the 38-year-old Ghanaian pugilist, he would leave no stone unturned in the fight against the American boxer.



Ashie also declared the bout as a repeat of Oscar De La Hoya versus Ike Quartey and he is bent on restoring Ghana’s lost pride.



“This is going to be Oscar De La Hoya - Ike Quartey II and this time it’s going to Ghana, not Mexico. It’s going to be a war,” George Ashie said.

“I want to thank all the fans in Ghana. I have this opportunity and I’m not going to let it slide out of my hands. These opportunities are life-changing and I’m here to stay,” he added.



Ashie who has won his last five bouts by way of knockouts comes up against the American boxer who has equally won his last five bouts.



George Ashie possesses a record of 36 fights, 33 wins with 25 knockouts, 5 defeats and 1 draw. Alexis Rocha also boasts of a record 21 wins with 13 knockouts and 1 defeat in 22 career fights.