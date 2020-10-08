It’s great working with C.K Akonnor - Bernard Mensah

CK Akonnor, Black Stars head coach

Ghana International, Bernard Mensah says it feels good working with Charles Kwabla Akonnor after Avram Grant.

According to him, Akonnor is the only coach who shows a player what to do and how he wants a player to play on the field apart from Avram Grant.



The Besiktas forward got the opportunity to play under the Israeli coach for the Black Stars and is currently working with Akonnor who replaced Kwasi Appiah in January.

Giving a clear distinction about both coaches, he said, “Apart from Avram Grant, he is the Coach who shows you how he wants you to play on the field and this a very big difference. Because he is telling you what to do and how he wants you to play”



“So I think after Avram Grant, working with him is great for me, being here today to see what he is doing is perfect and great for me” he said.