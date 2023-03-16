0
Menu
Sports

‘It’s great working with John Heitinga’ – Mohammed Kudus praises Ajax boss

Mohammed Kudus Goal Of The Month .jfif Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus says it is great working with Ajax coach John Heitinga.

Kudus, who has been in prolific form this season, became more efficient under the ex-Everton defender since he took over the club.

The former FC Nordjaelland star has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists across competitions.

“My relationship with the coach is really good. I think he is one of the closest I have been to and it is great to work with him, he helps me a lot, improve my game in so many ways and also on a personal level”

“There are certain days he gives me the opportunity to practice my religion like on Fridays and stuff, it means so much to me, because respecting my religion is a big part of me as well”

“So, giving me things like this is something more than just football, so you definitely want to do your best for the coach. I have a good relationship with him and have to help him with trophy and it is going to happen” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media