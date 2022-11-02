It's healthy - Mohammed Kudus speaks on competition between him and Brian Brobbey

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has lifted the lid on his competition with Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey as they continue to compete for the number 9 spot at Ajax.

Brian Brobbey and Mohammed Kudus have been going neck-to-neck since the start of the ongoing 2022/2023 season as coach Alfred Schreuder is yet to settle on his permanent number 9.



Brobbey started the season as the leading marksman before Mohammed Kudus took over with his explosive performance against Rangers at the Johan Cryuff Arena and it has been a back-and-forth between the two since then.



Mohammed Kudus on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, got the nod to start against Rangers in the return leg in Scotland and the Black Stars midfielder repaid coach Alfred Schreuder'S trust with a goal and an assist.



Asked about his relationship with Brobbey, Kudus stated that the competition between him and Brian helps the entire team to improve because it's a healthy one.



Watch Mohammed Kudus's reports on his internal rivalry with Brian Brobbey in the video below:





