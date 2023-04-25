0
‘It’s just a matter of time’ – Michael Essien speaks on ambition to become a top coach

Michael Essien Chelsea Madrid.jpeg Essien has ruled out any chance of entering into politics

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Michael Essien is confident that very soon he will be counted among the top coaches in the world.

He believes that he will be part of the next general of retired footballers who will take over coaching.

"I think it's just a matter of time before you start seeing our generation of footballers becoming top-level coaches [in Europe]," Michael Essien said in an interview with DW.

The hardworking trainer who is now working on earning his coaching badges adds that with patience and hard work he will come by the needed opportunities to make his mark in the field.

"If you are smart enough and you have a passion for the game and still want to do something in and around the sport, the opportunities will come," Essien noted.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars great has ruled out any chance of entering into politics.

According to him, he hates politics and will never involve himself at any level.

