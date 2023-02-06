It’s my duty that Mohammed Kudus thrives - Ajax coach Heitinga

Ajax coach, John Heitinga

Ajax coach John Gijsbert Alan Heitinga has disclosed that it's his duty to make Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, thrive and be at his best.

Mohammed Kudus has been in stupendous form this season at both club and national teams. The 22-year-old’s form has seen him score 7 goals in the Dutch Eredivisie and also two goals at the World Cup.



Mohammed Kudus' top form has seen him thrive in different positions at club level as a make-shift striker and sometimes an attacking midfielder.



Speaking after their win over Cambuur, Heitinga explained that Kudus has exceptional qualities which allow him to thrive either as a goal scorer or provide assists.

"I am not just a manager, I am also a football lover and Mohammed Kudus has exceptional qualities,” Heitinga stated.



He added, “It's up to me that let these thrive. He can go past players, he can produce assists, and he can score goals. And good luck trying to get him off the ball as well,” Heitinga stated.



JNA/FNOQ