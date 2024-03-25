It’s my fault – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara takes responsibility for Samartex defeat

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has taken responsibility for his outfit's defeat to Samartex in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians picked their first defeat under the Ivorian tactician after succumbing to a 2-1 loss at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday.



Evans Osei Wusu's brace propelled Samartex to victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Sameraboi, shattering Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten run.



Hamza Issah, who made a return to the team after missing his side's last three games reduced the deficit for the Phobians.



Speaking after the game, Ouattara admitted he made bad choices in the game, leading to their defeat in the much-anticipated clash.

“I think I made a bad choice and it affected the team, it’s my fault. Samartex is a good side and I understand why they are on top of the league standings. I congratulate them” he said.



Asked about what he intends to correct for subsequent games, he said, “So many things. First of all, I will try to correct myself before I talk to the players”



Hearts of Oak are 8th on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points after 23 matches so far. With 11 games remaining, the Phobians will be hoping to accumulate the needed points to finish the season on a good note.