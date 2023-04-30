0
Menu
Sports

'It's not a secret' - Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United to sign a new No. 9 amid Harry Kane rumours

Erik Ten Hag 456789.jfif Erik ten Hag

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: goal.com

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag admits the club must sign a new striker this summer, amid links with Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Kane has been in brilliant form for Spurs this season, scoring 24 goals in 33 games in the Premier League, and Ten Hag has now confirmed that United must buy a new striker this summer, with Cristiano Ronaldo having departed, leaving Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, plus loanee Wout Weghorst, as the options at Old Trafford.

As per the Daily Mail, Ten Hag said: "Everyone knows, it’s not a secret that over the whole season we have had a shortage of No. 9s. First, we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Anthony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of frontline players.

"With fewer players we have to cover many games, so we definitely need players in the frontline who strengthen the squad."

Kane's contract expires at the end of next season, meaning he is likely to be forced into a huge decision this summer. The Red Devils have already been linked with a move and are willing to offer a Kane a contract worth £300,000-a-week. The Mail reports, though, that United are unwilling to be drawn into protracted negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy; United haven't signed a player from Tottenham since buying Dimitar Berbatov in 2008.

Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho