It’s not been easy for Crystal Palace this season – Jordan Ayew admits

Jordan Ayew FtSAtwpWYAEWUx3 Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has opened up on how the 2022/23 English Premier League season has been for Crystal Palace.

According to him, things have been very tough for the London-based club.

Jordan Ayew is however confident that with the team gaining confidence under manager Roy Hodgson, things will get better for the Eagles.

“It’s not been easy – we’ve been struggling [earlier this season] – but since the manager came in, he’s done a good job giving us back the confidence to express ourselves, and that’s what we’re doing,” the Black Stars forward told Crystal Palace TV.

He continued, “I’m pleased with our performance. We stuck to our game plan. It wasn’t easy at the beginning, but this is the Premier League: you’re playing against good sides and sometimes it’s going to be difficult. You just need to get through it and when you have your moments, you punish them.”

Following the return of Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace have won two games on the bounce.

Over the weekend when the team beat Leeds United 5-1, Jordan Ayew starred and scored two goals.

Source: footballghana.com
