It's not doom and gloom - Black Galaxies Chairman reacts to CHAN elimination

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Black Stars management committee chairman, Dr. Tony Aubynn has urged the public not to attribute Ghana's elimination from the 2022 African Nations Tournament (CHAN) to unpaid bonuses.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana were eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Niger in the quarter-finals on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Miloud Hadefi stadium.



With many attributing the defeat to unpaid allowances and bonuses, Dr. Tony Aubynn stated that the players were not owed before the game against Niger.



"Absolutely nothing like that at all happened; all their money and per diems had been paid," he told Graphic Sports in an interview.

He added that the elimination is not the end as the country will have to focus on rebuilding from this year's tournament to achieve more success in the future.



"We need to pick up the pieces, redesign, and rebuild. Let's not forget that this is football, sometimes your worst comes when you really need your best."



"But it's not doom and gloom. We need to rebuild this team and reinforce it with new players to be identified from the league. We have no option", he explained.