It’s not financially feasible to sign Dauda Mohammed - Aleksander Rankovic

Former Kotoko player, Dauda Mohammed

Head coach of ADO Den Haag Aleksander Rankovic has confirmed his outfit’s interest in Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed but says it’s not financially feasible to acquire him.

Dauda is currently on a look-out for a new club after he was declared surplus to requirements at Belgian Jupilar Pro League side Anderlecht.



Ghana’s biggest football website, GHANASoccernet.com reported last week that Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag are keen to snap up the young forward from Anderlecht in the ongoing transfer market.



But the Storks’ interest in the striker appears to be waning following comments from their gaffer Rankovic that his signing could cripple their transfer budget purse.



“We have inquired about those guys from Anderlecht, Luka Adzic and Mohammed Dauda, but that is simply not feasible financially,” he revealed.



"That is purely about money, we have a limited budget. I know Dauda from Vitesse and I called him. That is also difficult in these corona times: physical contact, looking in the eyes, is not an option. I can only say that we are in full swing and somewhere between what we would like and what we can get we will come to a conclusion," Rankovic concluded.

The 22-year-old is familiar with the Dutch top-flight having featured for Vitesse Arnhem in the 2018/19 season.



The former Asante Kotoko dead-eye forward scored three goals in 16 matches during his short loan stint at the club.



Last season, he was loaned to Danish Superliga side Esbjerg where he scored six goals in 22 matches.



Dauda has one year left on his Anderlecht contract.

