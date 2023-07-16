1
Menu
Sports

It's not going to be easy for Ghana - Samuel Inkoom on Black Stars World Cup qualifiers group

Samuel Inkoom 610x400 Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom

Sun, 16 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has described Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers group as a tough one.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group I alongside Mali, Comoros, Central African Republic, Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars have struggled against some of the countries considered as minnows in recent times. Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stage of AFCON 2021 and the 2022 World Cup," he told Citi Sports.

“I think to be honest, someone will just say this [a] group Ghana can qualify [from] without any stress, but I have to be honest with you, football has evolved in such a way that you can’t even predict who will qualify out of the group.”

“You just have to prepare and prepare adequately towards these kinds of group opponents. The group winner qualifies for the World Cup, and I know it is not going to be easy.”

“I will not say Mali is the biggest opponent, because we have to respect everybody in the group. I played against Mali and they had a very strong team [back then]. They are still a difficult side to play against.”

“They have good players playing in Europe, it is not going to be easy for Ghana.”

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio