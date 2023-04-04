2
Menu
Sports

It's not happening - Ramirez's camp rejects Isaac Dogboe's challenge for a rematch

Dogboe Ramirez Blow.jpeg Ramirez defeated Dogboe by a unanimous decision

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Robeisy Ramirez's camp has rejected the possibility of a rematch with Isaac Dogboe, following the Cuban's victory over Dogboe in Oklahoma.

Robeisy Ramirez outscored Isaac Dogboe in 12 rounds of action to become the first Cuban boxer since 1962 to win a world title.

Judges scored the bout 119-108, 118-109 and 117-110 in favour of Ramirez, who also clinched the final round with a knockdown.

After the bout, Dogboe disputed the result and called for a rematch.

However, his chances of receiving the opportunity for a rematch look slim after a member of Ramirez's team, Larry Wade disclosed that there would not be an opportunity for a rematch.

“No, I don’t see it happening, there is really no need. At the end of the day, Robeisy has earned the title, a big unanimous decision. Dogbe has been in I think three of these now – winning one of them. There’s really no upside I believe, for us. If they force it, of course, Robeisy will take the fight but I just don’t see the upside," he told JoySports.

Dogboe is likely to make changes when it comes to his promoters following his contract expiration with Top Rank.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha