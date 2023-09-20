It's not true - Dan Kwaku Yeboah 'tackles' Kurt Okraku campaign team member over Nana Konadu example

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has hit out at veteran football administrator and a member of Kurt Okraku's campaign team over what he considers to be a falsehood regarding the eligibility or otherwise of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings in the 2016 election.

Takyi Arhin, in his defense of the decision by the Appeal Committee of the Ghana Football Association to endorse the verdict by the Elections Committee which makes George Afriyie ineligible to contest the elections, cited Nana Konadu’s case in 2016 as an example.



His argument was that since Nana Konadu was supposedly barred from contesting the elections due to some minor error in his nomination form, George Afriyie’s disqualification is legitimate.



“Even the likes of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings were disqualified because of forged documents. You can’t say that despite the fact that he flouted the rules, we should allow him to contest. It doesn’t make sense," Takyi Arhin said on Peace FM.



“This isn’t a lack of documents or something it’s about someone who is not a director of a club posing to be one. The earlier the better people wake up from the slumber, the better it is.



“People should learn but they don’t want to read. People also come to Congress drank so they don’t pay attention," he stated.

Responding to the example by Takyi Arhin on Peace FM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Dan Kwaku Yeboah called out Takyi Arhin for peddling falsehood, explaining that the former first lady was cleared to contest.



“Let me put this on record what he’s saying is not true. Nana Konadu was not disqualified from the 2016 election. The Electoral Commission drew her attention to the anomaly and she was made to correct it.



What actually happened



EC announced that it was unable to accept Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings’ nomination because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of C.I. 94. According to the EC, one subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms was not a validly registered voter; he had illegally registered twice and was on the Exclusion list of multiple voters.



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was later cleared to contest after an Accra High Court dismissed the suit stating her disqualification by the Electoral Commission as a presidential candidate was "incompetent" and that it was just due to a procedural error.