It’s not true works on Pobiman Academy Project will be put on hold – Opare Addo

'There have been speculations the construction works at the Pobiman site will be halted'

The Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Opare Addo has stressed that works on the Pobiman Academy Project will not be put on hold contrary to circulating rumours.

After several years of waiting, the Pobiman Academy Project finally started a few weeks ago.



Though Turkish firm Prefabex are the main contractors, local firm K.A Estate Company Limited has been contracted to take charge of the early works.



In the last 24 hours, there have been speculations in the media that it is likely the ongoing construction works at the Pobiman site will be halted.



Speaking to Hello FM Saturday, Opare Addo has urged all fans to treat the news with the contempt it deserved because it is not true.



“We've started the Pobiman project and today is exactly two weeks we started the whole project. Despite the continuous heavy rainfall in Accra, they are still working hard day-in-day-out. They even work on Saturdays and Sundays.

"They have started the concrete works and everyone's happy about the work. Looking at it, he will be able to finish within the three months he promised”, the Hearts of Oak Communications Director said.



He added, “With all apologies, it only shows that they are exposing their ignorance about the whole thing. The contractor has been there every single day since he started the work and I have been visiting the site every single day. Last Saturday, it rained heavily but he worked.



“All Hearts of Oak supporters should note that it is not true. The contractor has been working every day, even when it's raining”.



After completing work in 3 months, Turkish firm Prefabex will take over and work for 7 months to bring the vision for the Pobiman Academy Project to life.

