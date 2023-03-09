0
It’s sad how 2023 President’s Cup was organized – Shardow

Ameenu Shardow 1 Ameenu Shardow, the general manager of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ameenu Shardow, the general manager of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, has said it was sad to see how the 2023 President’s Cup was organized on Sunday.

People have bastadized the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) for how the whole game was planned at Accra Sports Stadium, first deciding to merge a league game with an exhibition match.

Shardow couldn’t hide his disappointment while assessing how the game to honour Ghana’s president on the eve of the country’s Independence Day anniversary.

“It’s quite clear we didn't plan for this and it's sad that it had to play out the way it did and it affected a lot of things,” he said in an interview on Joy Prime.

“It affected attendance and like I said, the most important is the health of the players.”

After doing two warm ups because of change in kick off time, the game eventually went ahead with Hearts of Oak winning by a goal to nil.

