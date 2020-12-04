It’s time for Hearts of Oak to win the league again – Coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

New Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic has set his sights on winning the league trophy with the club.

The Serbian coach who makes a return to Hearts of Oak was brought in to replace, stop-gap coach, Edward Nii Odoom, who has been tasked to take over the youth side of the club.



Under Odoom, the team has failed to win a game in the new Ghana Premier League campaign after two games.



However, the man who guided the Phobians to their last trophy in the 2008/09 season has disclosed that it’s high time, the club made a goose chase for the league title.

“Accra Hearts of Oak have not won the league in the past 11 years. It’s time for Hearts to win the trophy,” Coach Papic said.



He added, “They have a target of winning the trophy. That is good for me also, for the players who are currently in the squad, officials of the team and to the supporters as well. I will do my best to succeed on that, with time we will see, I’m here for them.”