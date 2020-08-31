Sports News

It's too early for Myron Boadu to leave AZ - Barry van Galen

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

Former Dutch and AZ Alkmaar winger, Barry van Galen, believes that it is too early for teenaager Myron Boadu to leave the club.

Boadu has been heavily linked to Barcelona since Ronald Koeman became the coach.



He has also been linked with Olympic Lyon with outlets reporting that Barcelona may take his international teammate, Memphis Depay instead.



Apart from him, two of his teammates at AZ have been linked with moves away but Barry van Galen believes that they are not ready to move yet.

"They are not ready for that at all," he said in the Retteketet Podcast of Voetbal International.



"Those are players who just have to stay. This is not their time yet, that will come later. The first year is fun, then you can not do much wrong. In the second year there will be pressure. Now they have to show it and That is better than sitting on the couch at a larger club."



Boadu has also been linked with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Ajax.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.