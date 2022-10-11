It's totally wrong to bench Dede Ayew - Nyaho Tamakloe

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has opined that relegating Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew to the bench is unjust.

The Heart of Oak board member believes that there is no point in sidelining the leader of the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The experienced football administrator said he has paid his dues to the Black Stars and could be vital for the team at the Mundial.



“It is totally wrong to bench the captain of the Black Stars. Totally wrong. Dede (Ayew) is a very good footballer and has done enough for the team. I think we rather have to encourage him and let him play a key part in Qatar,” he said, as quoted by Saddick Adams.



There have been arguments that the Al Sadd man is aged and therefore lacks the energy to contribute greatly to the team's play.

Andre Dede Ayew has equalled Asamoah Gyan's record as the most-capped player for the Black Stars, tied on 109 appearances each.



He could become the most-capped Ghanaian player when Ghana faces Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly in November.



