'It’s unbelievable for me to play a third World Cup' - Andre Ayew

2022 FIFA World Cup: Andre Ayew Reveals Approach For Uruguay Clash Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew is privileged to heading for his third World Cup in Qatar which commenced on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The 32-year-old is one of the two players out the 26 called-up by coach Otto Addo to have played at the global showpiece.

This will be Andre’s third World Cup, having featured in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

"Every tournament is different and every tournament has it own excitement. The World Cup is the one that we always dream to play as young kids so for me it’s unbelievable for me to be here to play a third World Cup," Ayew said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Portugal game on Thursday.

“But most important is to be able to perform on the pitch individually and collectively.”

Ayew has been a full international for Ghana since 2008 and has earned over 100 caps.

At youth level, he starred for and captained the under-20 team that won both the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He has played in seven Africa Cup of Nations (2008, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021), helping them finish runners-up in 2010 and 2015, and was top goalscorer at the latter tournament.

Source: footballghana.com
