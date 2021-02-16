It’s unfortunate coaches are leaving Hearts of Oak this way – Amankwah Mireku

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Amankwah Mireku has reacted to the departure of some technical members of the team.

The rainbow boys are currently in serious crisis following the resignation of three of their technical team members within a week.



Assistant coach Asare Bediako was the first member to resign and was followed by head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu on February 15, 2021.



Reacting to the recent mass resignation of coaches from the team, Yaw Amankwah Mireku said, “It’s very unfortunate that this is happening that coaches have to leave the club this way."

“Papic’s problem has to do with structures. He should have made us known which structure, in particular, was the problem."



“It’s a problem that always there are issues between management and the technical team. Coaches are sacked day in and day out”.



“I will speak our behalf of former players. The leaders should try and also sacrifice for the supporters of the club to be happy, we are all worried by the current happenings going on with the club”, he concluded.