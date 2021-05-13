It’s unnecessary to spend $25m on Black Stars – Charles Taylor

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Charles Taylor

Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star, Charles Taylor has questioned the $25m approved budget for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns respectively.

Not long ago, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo approved a $25m for the Black Stars' participation in the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns.



He promised to provide $10m of the $25M while entreating the corporate institutions to aid in fulfilling the quantum.



The gesture by Nana Addo’s administration has received a lot of backlash from a session of Ghanaians with the former Black Stars winger no exception.



He insisted that the Black Stars do not deserve such an amount of money since they have failed to annex a major trophy for the country despite the support received from the government over the years.

“Spending such amount of money on the Black Stars is unnecessary because we have all played for the national team before. I’m not jealous about the players taking this money but the President must also look at the economy.”



“The economy is not good so if you splash this money into the Black Stars the youth might think bad, even the money the country is investing in the Black Stars is higher than the winner of the AFCON. How much do the winner of the world cup proper gain? He quizzed.



“The president should fine people who have a fair idea about football and plan things well. It’s about time we invest in the Division One and Two leagues,” he said on Angel TV.