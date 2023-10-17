It’s will be special – USA midfielder Yunus Musah ahead of Ghana clash

AC Milan midfielder, Yunus Musah

AC Milan midfielder, Yunus Musah has opened up ahead of the USA international friendly game against Ghana, the country of his parents.

Musah was born to Ghanaian parents in New York but opted to represent the USA at international level.



He is expected to feature for the USA against his native country on Tuesday night at the Geodis Stadium.



And the 20-year-old says it will be special playing against the Black Stars of Ghana.

"It's really special because a lot of people from the Ghanaian community will be watching the game knowing I was eligible to play for Ghana and I have roots from there so it's a special game," he said in a pre-match interview.



"I have a lot of family as well from Ghana and they are all going to be watching," he added.



The United States head into the game against defeat to Germany on Friday night, and according to Musah, the Ghana game will be a totally different match.